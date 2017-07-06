Private school round-up

Math achievement

Competing in pre-calculus, Briarcrest Christian School junior Nicolas Beine placed ninth in the 2017 Tennessee Mathematics Teachers Association (TMTA) Region Math Competition and 10th in West Tennessee. He received a certificate of achievement and distinction.

Presidential Awards

The Presidential Award for Academic Excellence 2017 is presented to Briarcrest’s eighth-grade students who excelled in extraordinary fashion. The students recognized earned all As in all subject areas and had no lower than an S in conduct or effort. They also scored a nine stanine in Reading and/or Math on the standardized testing in both 2016 and 2017. (“Stanine,” which is short for STAndard NINE, is a method of scaling test scores on a nine-point standard scale.)

They include Julia Bonasso, Sydney Hall, Spencer Cox, Tay Hyde, Eric Jurbergs, Ella Miller, West Sepko, Lydia Summers and Aaron Wright.

Senior Who’s Who 2017

Briarcrest’s Senior Class of 2017 listed the students chosen as their Who’s Who honorees: Friendliest, Jack Anderson and Peyton Sessions; Wittiest, Allison Szulewski and Nick Cheney.

Student council

Middle School Student Council members for Briarcrest have been announced for the 2017-18 school year. They include President Miller Manguno, Vice-President Olivia Cheng, Secretary/Treasurer Norman Lippett, Chaplain Claire Evans Commissioner of Student Activities Nicklin Vaughan and Commissioner of Community Activities Landon Haywood.

Youth leadership

Briarcrest High School students Madison Gentry and Parker Green recently graduated from Youth Leadership Collierville, a program for sophomores and juniors currently living or attending school in Collierville. This local program assists students in discovering leadership styles and helps them to gain a better understanding of the various aspects and challenges facing their community.

A selection committee reviews applications of qualified candidates to form a class of participants who attend monthly sessions at different locations in the community. Students participate in a group service project and are also required to complete volunteer service hours throughout the year.

Art achievements

Briarcrest students participated in an event designed to bring awareness to the importance of recycling.

Art students walked the catwalk in Curb Courture fashions on June 4 in the Memphis City Beautiful’s 4th Annual Trashion Show. For Group 1, Jewel Robinson, Zack Ranson, Madelyn Prater and Cara Phelps constructed a men’s jacket of telephone book pages complete with lapel pocket and bow tie. Aaron Jones modeled the piece. He carried an old dial phone, complete with a banana receiver, to add humor to his runway performance.

For Group 2, Julia Watson sketched a bodice made of painted Zip-Loc bags. Maddie Wilmore built the shoulder piece of Styrofoam paint palettes saved from art students, and Caroline Vaiden and Elysia created a dramatic skirt built of the same materials. Emily Ragsdale modeled this two-piece dress along with red patent pumps and turquoise beads.

For Group 3, Caroline Harris did preliminary sketches of a ballgown of VHS videotape with broken CD embellishments, and Maisen Conley, lead designer of the Trashion Show, produced the gown, called “Pause, Play, Rewind.” Other group members contributing included Kayla Evans and Hayden Hannah. The gown had a high-low hem and was held in place by wire and a bubble wrap crinoline. Details included a floral video tape sash with a halter top. Maddie Griffin modeled the gown along with diamond drop earrings and bracelet and silver patent gladiator heels. Griffin’s dress drew gasps as she floated by the judges.

The fourth garment, entitled “Fit to a Tea,” was designed, assembled, decorated and modeled by Karson Mount. She invested tireless hours inside the art classroom after school, composing a dress made of various tea bags and coffee filters. The bodice was designed with the spice, green, black and English Breakfast teas taken from the tea bags. Caroline Harris and Lily Smith helped with construction, as well as retrieving coffee filters from various restaurants. Lily Powell also assisted Karson in braiding tea bag strings used for bodice detailing, a head band with a floral tag construction, a bracelet and two necklaces.

All of the girls makeup and hair were professionally applied by Sheila Zaricor-Wilson of her team of designers from Master Design Salon. Each model skillfully walked the runway using the style of their garment to influence their performance.

Executive Director of Memphis City Beautiful, Eldra White, announced the winners. Maisen Conley’s design was awarded Best in Junior Division.