Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Kok-Shelton wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Chris Shelton

Mr. and Mrs. Chris Shelton

Min Jean Kok, daughter of Steven Kok and Suan Chan of Butterworth, Malaysia, and Chris A. Shelton, son of Greg and Brenda Shelton of Bartlett, exchanged wedding vows on June 17.

The ceremony was at Hunt Phelan in Memphis. Photos were provided by 3eightphotography, and the reception was catered by Tart.

The bride is the granddaughter of Siew Im and the late Soon Moh, as well as Kim Keok and the late Kok Sang. The bridegroom is the grandson of Robert and Patsy Corey, as well as Jean Shelton and the late Ray Shelton.

She is a 2007 graduate of Convent High School in Butterworth, Malaysia. She graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor of science degree in business with a concentration on marketing and supply chain management. She is currently employed as a marketing analyst.

The bridegroom is a 2003 graduate of Bartlett High School. He graduated from the University of Memphis with a bachelor of business administration degree in business finance, and he is currently employed as an investment consultant.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

July 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com