Kok-Shelton wedding

Min Jean Kok, daughter of Steven Kok and Suan Chan of Butterworth, Malaysia, and Chris A. Shelton, son of Greg and Brenda Shelton of Bartlett, exchanged wedding vows on June 17.

The ceremony was at Hunt Phelan in Memphis. Photos were provided by 3eightphotography, and the reception was catered by Tart.

The bride is the granddaughter of Siew Im and the late Soon Moh, as well as Kim Keok and the late Kok Sang. The bridegroom is the grandson of Robert and Patsy Corey, as well as Jean Shelton and the late Ray Shelton.

She is a 2007 graduate of Convent High School in Butterworth, Malaysia. She graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor of science degree in business with a concentration on marketing and supply chain management. She is currently employed as a marketing analyst.

The bridegroom is a 2003 graduate of Bartlett High School. He graduated from the University of Memphis with a bachelor of business administration degree in business finance, and he is currently employed as an investment consultant.