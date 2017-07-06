Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Burch hosts mystery author Vickie Fee

PICTURED: Vickie, who was previously the editor of The East Shelby Review, is pictured with her husband, John, former editor of The Bartlett Express and Millington Star. Photo by Lee Krueger.

OneFeteInTheGrave_306-182x300The Collierville Burch Library hosted author Vickie Fee on June 20 as she signed the third book in her mystery series, One Fete in the Grave. Fee moved from Memphis to Michigan a few years ago.

She’s had to adjust to living under several feet of snow in the winter, but she keeps warm by creating her “Liv and Di in Dixie” mystery series, which is set in the fictional town of Dixie, Tenn.

Fee’s books are populated with people who are probably a lot like someone you know — Liv McKay, a party planner whose other talent is solving small town crime; Di Souther, a postal worker who is Liv’s best buddy and partner in nosiness; Virginia Walford, Liv’s mother; Earl Daniels, Virginia’s “he’s not my boyfriend” friend, and, Eulyse ‘Dave’ Davidson, the local sheriff who can’t decide if he likes the girls’ shenanigans, but knows that he has a soft spot for Di.

In previous books, Liv and Di have dealt with a body in a deep freezer and a snuffed out homewrecker. In One Fete in the Grave, her planned Fourth of July event goes off course when a local councilman turns up dead in a portable toilet. You can learn more about Vickie Fee and her mystery series at vickiefee.com.

