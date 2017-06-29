Crye-Leike exec tapped for Realty Alliance board

Steve Brown, president of residential sales at Crye-Leike Inc., has been named to the board of directors of The Realty Alliance, a network of North America’s elite real estate firms serving all major and mid size markets.

Crye-Leike is the nation’s fifth largest independently-owned real estate firm, and the largest residential real estate firm in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and the Mid-South.

The Realty Alliance provides opportunities for sharing of ideas among member firms and influences the residential real estate industry. Through the alliance, its members access the best and latest ideas and solutions to make them the most qualified to provide expert analysis and guidance to its members’ real estate agents and their clients.

“Being a part of The Realty Alliance is of great value to our agents and their clients. Steve Brown’s 35-plus years of experience in all facets of the industry and as a board member will only enhance that,” said Crye-Leike Co-Founder and CEO Harold E. Crye, who served as The Realty Alliance chairman of the organization in 2006.

Brown, a native of Memphis and a cum laude graduate of the University of Memphis, entered the real estate industry in 1974 and has been affiliated with Crye-Leike Real Estate Services since 1980. As president of residential sales for Crye-Leike, Brown is responsible for overseeing and managing real estate sales as well as assisting managers and branch offices with core services in all regions of Crye-Leike which covers nine states and a sales team of more than 3,100 sales associates. He has served the company in various management capacities over the past 37 years.

Brown is actively involved in the industry on local and national levels. He served as past chair of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors (MAAR) Professional Standards and Public Relations committees. In 2009, Brown was presented the MAAR’s Outstanding Leadership Award. As a member of the National Association of Realtors, he currently serves as a member of the board of directors and while also serving on its Multiple Listing Issues and Policies Committee and its Real Estate Services Advisory Board, which he chaired in 2008.

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services (www.crye-leike.com), a full service real estate company headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., has a network of over 3,100 sales associates and 126 company-owned and franchise offices located in a nine-state region in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Missouri.