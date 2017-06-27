George Allen Jackson, 80, of Memphis, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Jackson was born in Detroit, Mich., on Jan. 2, 1937. He attended Humes High School and entered the Air Force at the age of 17. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and served 11 years.

He was married to Mary C. Pepe on Dec. 7, 1957. The couple settled in Memphis, where they began Jackson Glass Company.

Jackson also graduated from the Memphis Police Academy and served 14 years as a Memphis Police Reserve Officer. He had a passion for dancing, water sports and travel, and he obtained his private pilot’s license as well. Jackson had a commitment to serving his community, as demonstrated through his membership and work with Masonic Lodge Raleigh and Al Chymia Shrine Temple.

He is survived by his three children, David Jackson, Lynn Scott and her husband Mark, Lori Turpen and her husband Jimmy, their mother, Mary C. Jackson, his three grandsons, Drew Scott and his wife Alex, Trent Scott and his wife Alisha, and Carson Krueger and his wife Katie, his two sisters, Dorothy Clark and Ruth Rexrhode, his nieces, nephews, the rest of his family and his employees at Jackson Glass Company.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William H. Jackson and Carrie D. Long, and his brothers, Bill Jackson, Earl Boldger and Johnny Boldger.

The family will receive guests at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday, June 29, 2017, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. A private family burial will follow the funeral service.