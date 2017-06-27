Bartlett Police reports for June 19-25, 2017

An armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot in Bartlett was a frightening experience last week for one man just hoping to buy an iPhone. Another man found a bullet hole in his home and a spent round nearby. See those crimes and others in the following report from the Bartlett Police Department for the period of June 19-25. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

June 19

Memphis Arlington Road (theft)

A man spotted a white male suspect cutting bamboo outside the gate to his house around 1 p.m. June 19, and they talked briefly. The suspect was gone by the time the man left home around 2 p.m. When the resident returned home around 6 p.m., he noticed that his front door’s deadbolt would no longer lock. He found his mattress moved and the money stored underneath it missing.

U.S. 64 (theft from motor vehicle)

An employee at the Malco Stage Cinema (7930 Stage Road) said someone broke into her car on June 19. It happened between her break (8-8:30 p.m.) and when she returned to her car at 10 p.m. The thief took a wallet with $70 in cash and the car’s JVC touch radio.

June 20

Brother Boulevard (armed robbery)

Robbers took advantage of a man meeting them at Walmart (8400 U.S. 64) to buy an iPhone on June 20. He was there around 2:45 p.m. when four black males in a dark Chevy Malibu with a temporary tag approached him. One suspect in a white tank top and black-and-red basketball shorts brandished a black handgun and demanded all of the man’s money. The man handed over $220, and the suspects left in an unknown direction.

June 21

Pine Oak Lane (vandalism)

Someone egged a man’s garage door overnight. He said the door was spotless when he came home around 11:30 p.m. June 20, and he found the damage around 6 a.m. on June 21.

U.S. 70 (theft of vehicle parts/accessories)

A thief stole the renewal sticker from a man’s vehicle, he reported on June 21. The man said he applied the sticker around 10 a.m. June 19, and he realized it was missing at 6 p.m. June 21.

June 22

U.S. 64 (theft of vehicle parts/accessories)

Someone stole tires and rims from a new 2017 GMC Yukon and left the vehicle sitting on cinder blocks, according to a complainant at the GMC Sunrise dealership (8500 U.S. 64). The theft was noticed around 2:30 p.m. June 22.

Bartlett Oaks Road (vandalism)

A resident found a hole in his home’s siding and a spent round inside, he reported on June 22. He found the round lying on the floor close to the wall around 10 a.m. On the corresponding exterior wall, he noticed the hole in the siding around 4 p.m.

4th Avenue (theft from yard)

A man who left his Shindaiwa backpack blower on the front porch is now regretting that decision. Someone stole it between about 9 p.m. June 21 and noon June 22.

June 23

Unspecified address (theft)

A man reported June 23 that someone stole packages that UPS delivered to his front porch area.

June 24

Whiteoaks Lane (burglary)

A garage burglar made off with a man’s Stihl brand gas-powered blower/weed trimmer, the victim reported on June 24. He said it happened between 5 p.m. June 21 and 9:15 a.m. June 24 while the garage door was left open.

Ivanhoe Road (theft from yard)

Someone stole a man’s golf clubs from his carport, he reported on June 24. He said the theft happened between 10 p.m. June 23 and 7 a.m. June 24.

Cheshire Cove (theft of mail)

A woman believes someone stole two cosmetics packages from her mailbox, she reported on June 24. Items missing included topaz eye shadow and three lip balms.

June 25

Ballard Drive (theft)

A woman reported that someone stole furniture from her enclosed back porch between June 21 and around 6 p.m. June 23. Items taken included six black metal chairs, one black metal coffee table and one black metal love seat.