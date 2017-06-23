‘Living on Purpose’: God will never forget or forsake you

Have you ever known someone who was even-tempered and composed even when circumstances seemed to be falling apart all around them? In times of a serious crisis, somehow these individuals remain calm and collected, and in fact, it’s not unusual to see them comforting the very ones who came to help. So, what is the secret to living in a peaceful state of mind? It’s coming to the point in our journey where we simply begin to realize who God is. For Christians, it only makes sense this would include believing what He has said is true. It may sound rather elementary, but having a passion for knowing God more personally will go a long way toward learning to trust Him.

Life has its share of wonderful times where we enjoy the blessings and have delightful experiences, and then there are also times that are devastating and disappointing. Have you noticed that when we are on the mountaintop, unfortunately, we tend to forget about God because we are so distracted with our pleasures. Then, after this season has passed, we find ourselves walking through a dark and discouraging valley, and immediately call out to Him because we want to go back to the good times.

It’s true, this fluctuation is a normal part of life but it’s not the way God intended for His people to live. His plan is for us to mature beyond our emotions and become more spiritually connected with Him whether we are walking through abundance or adversity.

Proverbs chapter 3 and verses 5 and 6 says, “Trust in the Lord with all of thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding. In ALL thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.”

If we look at this carefully, He is actually talking about becoming more spiritually sensitive and would love for us to consult Him not only in times of crisis and emergency but every day.

I believe it would help with our anxiety and stress if we could just sincerely place our lives into His hands and rest in the confidence that He knows about our situation and is working behind the scenes for our best interest. One of my favorite verses is Psalm 145:18 and 19, “The Lord is near unto all them that call upon Him, to all that call upon Him in truth. He will fulfill the desire of them that fear Him: He also will hear their cry, and will save them.” The bottom line is that He wants to intervene because He loves us. His answers might not always be what we imagined, but He will always make the perfect decision.

There is an abundance of people that are struggling financially, and the constant worry about money is stealing the joy of their salvation. Others are facing serious health issues or family problems and are afraid of an uncertain future. I do not have the answers and neither can I explain why bad things happen to good people, but whatever you are upset about today, God hears your prayers and will never forget or forsake you.

This may sound strange, but having money, being physically fit and having a beautiful family does not necessarily solve all of our problems. In fact, most studies show that many wealthy and healthy people can have even more trials and torments with anxiety and depression. So, how are we to handle life’s cares? According to the Bible, we’re to worry about nothing and pray about everything. Peter put it this way, “Casting all your care on Him, for He cares for you” (I Peter 5:7). This means instead of us trying to carry our burdens, the Lord wants us to let go and let Him accomplish His perfect will in us. Jesus did not guarantee a trouble-free life even to those who are devoted to Him, but it’s encouraging to know that He promised to walk with us every step of the way. No matter what type of giant we are facing, our Heavenly Father owns everything, is in total control and there is no situation too difficult for Him to take care of.

DR. BILLY HOLLAND lives in Central Kentucky with his wife Cheryl, where he is a Christian author and community chaplain. To learn about his free CD offer, visit billyhollandministries.com.