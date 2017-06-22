TDCI extends license due date to June 30

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) reminds its licensees that the Tennessee Department of Revenue has extended the deadline to file and pay professional privilege tax to June 30.

The professional privilege tax, usually due on June 1, is an annual occupation tax imposed on people with an active Tennessee license or registration to practice certain professions as listed below. Due to an increased number of help desk tickets and high call volumes, the Department of Revenue has extended this year’s professional privilege tax filing deadline to June 30 to accommodate and assist taxpayers as quickly as possible.

The following professions are subject to the professional privilege tax. Entries marked with an asterisk indicate professions that are regulated and licensed by the Department of Commerce & Insurance:

Accountant

Agent (Securities)

Architect

Attorney

Audiologist

Broker-Dealer

Chiropractor

Dentist

Engineer

Investment Advisor

Landscape Architect

Lobbyist

Optometrist

Osteopathic Physician

Pharmacist

Physician

Podiatrist

Psychologist

Real Estate Principal Broker

Speech Pathologist

Sports Agent

Veterinarian

Professionals who are subject to the tax may file and pay it online using the Tennessee Taxpayer Access Point (TNTAP) at apps.tn.gov/privtx. For more information on how to file and pay the professional privilege tax, visit the Department of Revenue’s website. To check a license of a professional regulated by the department, go to verify.tn.gov.