National Pro BBQ Tour to visit Bartlett July 1

The National Pro BBQ Tour, the largest barbeque tournament in America, makes its way to Bartlett for a Regional Championship on Saturday, July 1. Thirty competition BBQ teams will battle it out for a chance to win a $20,000 prize purse and to advance to the National Championship.

Sam’s Club, the presenting sponsor of the National Pro BBQ Tour, will host the event at 8480 U.S. 64. Each competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, the world’s largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts.

“This is smokin’ hot stuff,” said Series Director and all-star pitmaster Michael McDearman. “This tour shows the true American barbeque style of cooking that stretches all over the country – from coast to coast, border to border!”

The teams will prepare four traditional KCBS competition categories – chicken, pork ribs, pork butt, brisket – and scores will be compiled from all four categories to determine the teams moving onto the National Championship.

Saturday will be packed with excitement for the general public. Each tour stop gives backyard barbeque enthusiasts front row seats to a true professional BBQ competition. Series Director and all-star pitmaster Michael McDearman will demonstrate BBQ tips and techniques and provide samples of quality products to event attendees. The public is encouraged to attend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The National Pro BBQ Tour presented by Sam’s Club is sponsored by Bush’s, Cargill, New Zealand Lamb, Smithfield, Blount Fine Foods, Tone’s, Tyson, Weber. Updated information about the tour can always be found at kcbs.us/samstour.