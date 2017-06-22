Bartlett Police Reports for June 12-18, 2017

The Bartlett Police Department (BPD) handled the following incidents for June 12-18. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

June 12

Terry Franklin Drive (vandalism)

Someone broke the rear window ($800) of a man’s work van, he reported on June 12. The damage happened between 9:30 p.m. June 11 and 6:30 a.m. the next morning.

Bartlett Boulevard (vandalism)

Officers responded to two reports of shots fired near a Bartlett Boulevard-area business on June 10 and June 12. They found no evidence of the first shooting. For the latter incident, the complainant pointed out what looked like a bullet hole near the gutter at the top of the store front.

Germantown Road (auto burglary)

A customer at the Eat Well Sushi & Grill (2965 N. Germantown Parkway, # 102) reported that someone broke into his car and stole several items while he was eating lunch. He said he normally locks his doors, but this time he didn’t.

June 13

Unspecified address (theft)

A woman reported the theft of her lawn mower from her carport sometime between 1 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. June 13.

June 14

Mill Creek Cove (theft of a trailer)

Someone took a trailer from a woman’s backyard, she reported on June 14. She said the theft happened between 10 p.m. June 9 and 9 a.m. the next day. The trailer did not have a lock on the hitch. She described the trailer as a 24-foot red car-hauler.

Bartley Ridge Drive (vandalism)

A woman found her mailbox ($85) bent toward the driveway the morning of June 14. The incident happened between 11 p.m. June 13 and 7 a.m. the next morning.

Shadowlawn Road (vandalism)

On June 14, someone reported finding a broken window at Bartlett Ninth Grade Academy (4734 Shadowlawn Road). The complainant said a brick had been thrown through one of the windows for Room 101. He found the damage between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. June 13.

Yale Road (vandalism)

A woman found the front passenger window of her vehicle broken on June 14. She was not sure if it was intentional or if a landscape crew had accidentally thrown a rock while mowing nearby.

June 15

Davies Manor (theft)

A man discovered on June 15 that someone had stolen cash and valuables from his home, including two handguns and a fire safe that contained $6,000 in cash, a diamond ring and collector’s coins. He said the theft must have happened between June 3 and June 15.

Shadow View Lane (vandalism)

A woman found her garage door ($600) vandalized and her vehicle spattered with eggs on June 13. She filed the report on June 15.

Peppercorn Drive (theft)

Someone stole a Netflix DVD from a mailbox, the victim reported on June 15. He said it happened around 4 a.m. that morning. When he walked outside around 9 a.m., he noticed that his mailbox flag was still up, and the mailbox door was open.

Terry Franklin Drive (theft of vehicle parts/accessories)

Someone took the registration tag from a woman’s vehicle, she reported on June 15. She said it must have happened between 5 p.m. June 14 and 8 a.m. the next morning.

Shadow Fork Lane (theft of vehicle parts/accessories)

A man noticed on June 15 that someone had stolen his vehicle’s license plate. He parked on the street in front of his home on June 8 and realized the plate was missing on June 15.

Altruria Road/Star Valley Drive (shots fired)

A man walking his dog on Star Valley Drive reported hearing several gunshots around 11:50 p.m. June 15, and he saw two vehicles with their lights off leaving the area. One went north and the other went south on Altruria Road.

The responding officer spotted a suspicious vehicle nearby and tried to pull it over. The driver stopped initially but then tried to drive away. The driver pulled over when the officer ordered him to stop.

The officer arrested two suspects in the vehicle without further incident and found a handgun in the vehicle. Assisting officers located the scene of the gunfire and picked up four fired .40-caliber casings matching the rounds in the confiscated handgun.

June 16

Montpelier Drive (theft)

Someone stole a man’s generator between 10 p.m. June 15 and 8 a.m. the next morning.

Memphis Arlington Road (vandalism)

Four people entered a store, and the complainant asked one to leave. That’s when two of them vandalized the business. One overturned and broke a bookshelf, and another overturned a lighter display. They then fled in a dark car.

June 17

Memphis Arlington Road (theft)

An opportunistic thief stole a man’s BravePro auger/hole digger, the victim reported on June 17. Sometime between 7 p.m. June 15 and 8 a.m. June 16, the tool went missing from the bed of his pickup truck, which was parked in his home’s driveway.

U.S. 64 (auto burglary)

Someone broke into a vehicle and stole a woman’s purse, she reported on June 17. The intruder broke the vehicle’s front passenger window.

U.S. 64 (automobile theft)

A customer at the Circle K/Shell gas station (8140 U.S. 64) had his sports car stolen around 5:40 p.m. June 17. He parked his black two-door 1993 Nissan 240SX and left the keys in the ignition while he went into the store.

Quail Ridge Apartments (residential burglary)

The apartment manager said someone stole two Titan 440 paint sprayers while they were stored in an apartment during remodeling.