CSM Campbell to retire at June 24 ceremony

Command Sergeant Major Elige Campbell Jr. — originally of Birdsong, Ark., and now a Bartlett resident — will be honored at a retirement ceremony at the VFW in West Memphis, Ark. The event 2ill be at 5 p.m. June 24.

He is retiring from the U.S. Army after 32 years of active duty. Campbell Jr. entered military service in June 1985 as a light wheel vehicle mechanic. After he attended basic combat and advanced individual training at Fort Jackson, S.C., his first duty assignment was with Company C, 4th Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division in Fourth, Germany.

Follow-on assignments included the 326 Medical Battalion, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Ky.; 4-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Reitscheid Germany; 47th Field Hospital Battalion, Fort Sill, Okla.; 58th MP BN, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; 187th Ordnance Battalion, Fort Jackson, S.C.; 2-44 ADA and 506th Regimental Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Ky.; Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island, Ill.; HHBN, 2nd Infantry Division, Camp Red Cloud, Korea; HHBN, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y.

Campbell has held key leadership position in the Army, from Team Leader to 1SG. He has also attended all the noncommissioned officers education courses, to include the Battle Staff Course, First Sergeant Course, Support Operations Course, Motor Sergeant Course, Defense Packaging of Hazardous Material Course, Air Assault School and Drill Sergeant School. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy – Class 60. He is now in his final year with Troy University, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business management.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with the Oak Leaf Cluster (OLC), the Meritorious Service Medal (2nd OLC), Army Commendation Medal (1st OLC), Army Achievement Medal (4th OLC), Meritorious Unit Commendation Award, Coast Card Unit Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (8th award), National Defense Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon (4th award), Drill Sergeant Badge, Air Assault Badge, Driver and Mechanics Badge.

Campbell is married to Kimberly Campbell and has five children: Robert, Christopher, Everett, Keion and Brian. The family now resides in Bartlett.