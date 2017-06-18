Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Author Vickie Fee to sign books at Collierville library June 20

OneFeteInTheGrave_by-Vicki-FeeThe Collierville Burch Library will host author Vickie Fee on Tuesday, June 20 as she signs the third book in her mystery series, “One Fete in the Grave.”

Fee, a former reporter for The Bartlett Express, moved from Memphis to Michigan a few years ago. She’s had to adjust to living under several feet of snow in the winter, but she keeps warm by creating her “Liv and Di in Dixie” mystery series, which is set in the fictional town of Dixie, Tenn.

Vickie Fee

Vickie Fee

Fee will meet and greet in the lobby of the library 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., a good time for patrons to pick up a lunchtime read. The library is at 501 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville.

Fee’s books are populated with people who are probably a lot like someone you know — Liv McKay, a party planner whose other talent is solving small-town crime; Di Souther, a postal worker who is Liv’s best buddy and partner in nosiness; Virginia Walford, Liv’s mother; Earl Daniels, Virginia’s “he’s not my boyfriend” friend, and, Eulyse ‘Dave’ Davidson, the local sheriff who can’t decide if he likes the girls’ shenanigans, but knows that he has a soft spot for Di.

Learn more about Fee and her mystery series at vickifee.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

June 2017
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com