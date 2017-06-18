Author Vickie Fee to sign books at Collierville library June 20

The Collierville Burch Library will host author Vickie Fee on Tuesday, June 20 as she signs the third book in her mystery series, “One Fete in the Grave.”

Fee, a former reporter for The Bartlett Express, moved from Memphis to Michigan a few years ago. She’s had to adjust to living under several feet of snow in the winter, but she keeps warm by creating her “Liv and Di in Dixie” mystery series, which is set in the fictional town of Dixie, Tenn.

Fee will meet and greet in the lobby of the library 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., a good time for patrons to pick up a lunchtime read. The library is at 501 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville.

Fee’s books are populated with people who are probably a lot like someone you know — Liv McKay, a party planner whose other talent is solving small-town crime; Di Souther, a postal worker who is Liv’s best buddy and partner in nosiness; Virginia Walford, Liv’s mother; Earl Daniels, Virginia’s “he’s not my boyfriend” friend, and, Eulyse ‘Dave’ Davidson, the local sheriff who can’t decide if he likes the girls’ shenanigans, but knows that he has a soft spot for Di.

Learn more about Fee and her mystery series at vickifee.com.