Students honored at piano recital

Benita Pepper of Lakeland, a private piano instructor, presented 24 students in a recital May 27 at Lane Music Recital Hall in Germantown. Students were awarded certificates for their participation.

Eleven students received medals for successfully performing 10-piece memorized programs and skills tests at the National Piano Guild Auditions in May. They were Sharav Shyam, Michaela Collins, Matthew Lang, Adelyn Leung, Jayden Mathews, Ashlee Yancey, Emma Ames, Mark Criswell, Raphael Guimera, Rose Guimera and Aida Xue.

Raphael Guimera received a Beethoven statuette for six years in Guild Auditions, where he earned a Superior-Plus rating. He also received a trophy for Original Jazz Improvisation. Guimera is a 2017 graduate of St. Benedict at Auburndale with plans to attend Christian Brothers University this fall.

Rose Guimera, 7th-grader at St. Francis of Assisi, received a Bach statuette for five years in Guild Auditions, where she also earned a Superior-Plus rating.

Aida Xue, 5th-grader at Lakeland Elementary, received a Bach statuette for five years in Guild Auditions, where she earned a Superior rating.

Mark Criswell was recognized for his Superior-Plus rating in the Guild Auditions and for his selection as drum major for the Bartlett High School marching band, where he will be a senior this fall.

Emma Ames, 8th grader at Bon Lin Middle School, was recognized for serving as keyboardist for the school jazz band.

Michaela Collins, Jayden Mathews and Isabella DeFir each presented piano-vocal numbers as part of their recital performances. Adult student, Josefina Palmer, played a duet with Ms. Pepper.