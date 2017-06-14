‘Look what I caught!’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Fishing rodeo lures hopeful Bartlett youths

Appling Lake was ringed with eager young fishermen on Saturday morning for the Bartlett Children’s Fishing Rodeo. The annual event is free, but children had to register before they could drop a hook in the water.

With some advice from parents and grandparents and a little help with baiting and casting, they were impatiently eying the water and waiting for that first tug on the line.

On Monday, the city announced the overall winners and the winners in each age category. (Overall winners cannot win in their age categories too.)

Overall winners

Heaviest String of Fish: Holden Todd, 37.9 lbs., age group 7-9

Biggest (Heaviest) Fish: Emma Pace, 5.2 lbs., age group 10-12

Age Group 6 and under

Heaviest String of Fish: Ella Anderson, 31.3 lbs.

Biggest (Heaviest) Fish: Rilay Hamlin, 4.2 lbs.

Most Fish Caught: Ella Anderson, 19

Age Group 7-9

Heaviest String of Fish: Emily Tobias, 15.7 lbs.

Biggest (Heaviest) Fish: Holden Todd, 5.1 lbs.

Most Fish Caught: Holden Todd, 23

Age Group 10-12