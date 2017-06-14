Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Bartlett High cheer team wins big at camp

Bartlett High School’s 44-member cheer team brought home five trophies and multiple ribbons from the UCA Camp at Panama City Beach, Florida June 4-7. Courtesy photo.

The Bartlett High School cheer team brought home five trophies from the Universal Cheerleaders Association Camp at Panama City Beach, Fla., on June 4-7.

The team is made up of 44 girls in grades 8-12. On competition day, the Blue Team (non-tumbling) placed first in cheer and third in dance, earning two trophies. That team has 25 girls. The Red Team (tumbling) has 19 girls and earned trophies by placing fifth in cheer and second in dance, as well as earning a Superior trophy in stunting.

The Blue Team received gold superior ribbons in dance, cheer and sideline, and the Red Team received gold superior ribbons in dance, cheer, and sideline.

The teams will cheer at junior varsity, freshman, and varsity football games before starting competition season. Team coaches are Darius Henderson and Molly Duchemin. The team sponsor is Denise Henry.

