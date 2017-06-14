Bartlett boy graduates from MOSD

Memphis Oral School for the Deaf, a nonprofit organization in Germantown, has announced Keith Nelson as a 2017 MOSD graduate. Keith is a Bartlett resident and is among the four boys who graduated from the school this year on May 25.

The school does not use sign language. Instead, for more than 58 years MOSD has helped children in the Mid-South develop spoken language through oral deaf education methods. There is no other school like MOSD in the Mid-South, and many families drive more than 90 minutes each way to have their children attend the programs there.

Community supporters make it possible for MOSD to serve children with different economic circumstances, and MOSD notes that it has never turned a child away for the family’s inability to pay.