Rose ceremony to comfort those without dads

Forest Hill Community Outreach, a program of Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, will host a Father’s Day Rose Ceremony Remembrance to remember and honor fathers. This free event will be at 4 p.m. June 18 at Forest Hill Memorial Park East, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis.

The hour-long program is intended to be inspiring and supportive of those who have experienced losses. It will feature a keynote speaker Sylvia McKelvey, father-daughter musical duo Jeff and Ashton Cobble, and local artist Ashley Anthony.

Anthony will use her artistic talents to paint different colored rose representations while McKelvey shares from the heart on the subject of how loved ones lives resemble a rose. The program will end with a ceremony in which each guest will receive a different colored long-stem rose to honor a loved one.

Forest Hill Manager Michael McGeehan said this, “Our desire is to provide creative and therapeutic opportunities for the Memphis community to come together to honor the memory of those we love and have lost. Forest Hill Community Outreach is committed to offering quality healing experiences for all those affected by loss.”

For more information, visit foresthillfh.com or contact Community Outreach Coordinator Ashley Parker at (901) 382-1000.