Lakeland to weigh different dress codes

Lakeland’s school board is considering either a “standardized dress code” or updating the district’s traditional dress code policy. After a lengthy discussion at the June 12 meeting, the board agreed to send out a survey to parents and hear a presentation from Superintendent Dr. Ted Horrell at the July 10 meeting.

The board’s goal is to get input and make a decision before parents begin shopping for this fall’s school clothes, they said.

Lakeland School System’s board members explained that a standardized code would specify what youths could wear (such as blue jeans and a solid-colored T-shirt or polo-style shirt). The more traditional dress code is typically a longer list of dos and don’ts about skirt lengths, belts and other details of appropriate school clothing.

In other news, Horrell also said the new Lakeland Middle Preparatory School will host an open house and ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. July 30. More details will be available close to that date.

