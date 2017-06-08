Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Ribbon cutting for Legends apartments

The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting on May 23 at The Legends at Wolfchase Apartments, 8840 Bristol Park Drive, in Bartlett. The apartments’ website touts luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with private balconies and patios, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and more. They recently upgraded features in the units including new carpeting. They also upgraded their landscaping with flowers and shrubs. See the photo gallery and details online at legendsatwolfchaseapts.com. For more information, call (888) 422-4536 or fax (901) 266-4175. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Sundays. Courtesy photo.

