New Neighbors group honors Kathy Russo’s contributions

bex-2017-06-08-kathy-russo

Kathy Russo displays her engraved platter.

Kathy Russo is this year’s recipient of the Community Commitment Award from the New Neighbors organization.

In 1992 New Neighbors created the award to be presented annually at its May luncheon to a member who has gone above and beyond in service to New Neighbors and to our community. The award was named after the first recipient, Natalie Watson.

Russo’s involvement in New Neighbors includes serving on the social committee and the coffee committee. From 2003 through 2007 she was the publicity chair. She continues to assist with the monthly birthday parties at Page-Robbins. In her community, she is active in the Germantown Garden Club and delivers flowers to Page Robbins. She also works with the Page Robbins staff on their music program.

She is a member of Germantown Performing Arts Guild, promoting the arts in her community through this non-profit corporation that provides high-quality artistic endeavors. In addition, she is a member of Friends of the Collierville Library, where she assists with semi-annual sales of used books and other donated materials.

Founded in 1972, New Neighbors is a nonprofit organization of “neighbors meeting neighbors through social activities and community service.” Members are from the greater Memphis, Tenn., metropolitan area, including Germantown, Collierville, Memphis and other locations. Social activities may include sports, reading, games, movies and more, and they serve their communities in volunteering and fundraising.

For more information, use the following contact information: Call (901) 759-8520; email information@newneighbors.org.

