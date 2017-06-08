Swimming is a splash of joy with early lessons

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Humidity, the sting of chlorine in the air, lots of splashing noises and the sight of young children wavering at the edge of the pool are the signals for an essential part of summer: Swim lessons. The Bartlett Recreation Center opened its summer swimming lessons this week for children as young as 9 months up through adults.

Classes for preschoolers through adults are on days and evenings, Mondays through Thursdays. The first session is already underway, but the next session begins June 19.

The parents-and-child class for babies ages 9-23 months meets for six Saturdays and will last through July 8.

Parents who remember not getting taught to swim until they were first-graders can help their little ones start off with confidence and joy through early lessons.

Emily Bean from the BRC’s front desk commented on why the younger children’s classes are useful. “It’s really about acclimating the child to the water, getting them comfortable, and making it a fun experience for their first few times experiencing the pool — so that when they come back later to get swimming lessons, they will be comfortable.”

Not every child takes a fearless leap off the edge of the pool and into a parent’s arms that first day, but the program is sensitive to that. Bean said, “Some take to it and love it, and others just need a little more time.”

See more information online about the BRC, its Aquatics Center and the aquatics program, email Aquatics Manager Cathy Lyon at clyon@cityofbartlett.org or call the BRC at (901) 385-6470.

CAROLYN BAHM is the editor of The Bartlett Express. Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or via email to carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.