Bartlett student tapped for Wolfchase Galleria scholarship

BHS-logoWolfchase Galleria has presented Justin Threlkeld of Bartlett High School with a $1,500 scholarship for one year. Threlkeld plans to attend The University of Tennessee-Martin, majoring in pre-physical therapy in the fall.

The scholarship comes through Wolfchase Galleria from Simon, a global leader in retail real estate ownership. The Simon Youth Foundation (SYF) works to increase educational opportunities for at-risk students through Simon Supports Education.

SYF offers a scholarship to one student in every community where there is a Simon property, and it also operates 30 non-traditional high school academies across the country, housed primarily in Simon properties. Since its inception in 1998, Simon Youth Foundation has helped more than 14,000 at-risk students receive a high school diploma, and has awarded more than $16 million in scholarships.

“Simon Youth Foundation is a national organization, but we can feel the benefit of its efforts right here at home,” said Arianne Cousin, director of Marketing and Business Development at Wolfchase Galleria. “We are incredibly proud to invite our shoppers to join us in supporting this incredible organization.”

Wolfchase Galleria is now offering community members the opportunity to support local students, scholarships and academies through several planned activities and activations. One activity is tied to Simon Gift Card purchases: $1 from every such card purchase will support scholarship and graduation programs in the community. For more information, visit syf.org or simon.com.

