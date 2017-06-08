Bartlett school board approves roofing and renovation projects

The Bartlett City Schools Board of Education approved five facilities’ bids and a budget amendment at the May 30 special-called meeting.

The bids included:

Band room renovation at Bartlett High School. The bid went to Albro Construction for $755,000.

Band room furniture and equipment. The bid went to APG Office Furniture for $144,095.23.

The West Gym roof. The bid went to Jesse Bryant Roofing for $77,500.

Ellendale Elementary School’s roof. The bid went to Ark Roofing for $437,843.

Bartlett Ninth Grade Academy’s roof. The bid went to Ark Roofing for $120,370.

The budget amendment was just for a bookkeeping matter, transferring funds from the general fund for the purposes of these projects.

CAROLYN BAHM is the editor of The Bartlett Express. Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or via email to carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.