Utility assistance screenings start June 5

The Shelby County Community Services Agency will be conducting utility assistance screenings at the Memphis Light Gas & Water Downtown Community Office, 245 S. Main St. Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 8.

CSA will screen for two programs: Energy Assistance and Energy Crisis. Applicants must meet the 150 percent Federal Poverty Guidelines and have an active utility account. Also, applicants cannot have received from CSA since July, 1, 2016. They may receive up to $600.

CSA will also screen for utility service on the following days: