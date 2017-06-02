Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Arlington teen dies from accidental shooting

Arlington, Tenn., town sealARLINGTON — Arlington teen Lucinda Luna died just hours after being accidentally shot at home late Thursday night.

Luna, 19, was relaxing in her room with her boyfriend, another couple and their child around 11:30 p.m. when the accident happened, according to Earle Farrell, public information officer for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The boyfriend, 18-year-old Brennan Fields, was showing the others a .45-caliber pistol his father had recently given him for graduation. He first removed the pistol’s magazine, but it suddenly went off anyway. Luna was standing right in front of him, and the bullet pierced her abdomen.

Farrell said that new or inexperienced gun owners might not realize that a live round stays in the chamber after the user racks the gun’s slide — even if the magazine is removed.

Luna was rushed to Regional One but died in surgery around 4 a.m.

No criminal charges are being filed against Fields, Farrell said. The other couple and Fields gave statements about the accidental nature of the shooting. All involved said Luna and Fields had no history of troubles and no signs of problems that night, he said, and the girl’s parents love the boyfriend.
“It’s just a horrible, horrible tragedy.”

[Editor’s note, 5:05 p.m. CDT 5-2-17: We originally published the family’s address, which was provided as part of the sheriff’s report, with this story so that people would know where they can send cards of sympathy. However, upon reconsideration we removed the address as a courtesy to the family.]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

June 2017
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com