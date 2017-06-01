Bartlett passes budget, sets June 13 hearing date

The Bartlett city board passed its 2017-2018 budget at the May 23 meeting, with only the June 13 public hearing as the final step.

The certified tax rate came back at $1.48 rather than the anticipated $1.50, according to Vice Mayor Jack Young. The city is still supporting a 35-cent property tax increase, so the new property tax rate will be $1.83 for each $100 of assessed valuation.

The city board passed this tax rate increase, and the public hearing will also be on June 13.

The Shelby County Tax Assessor’s 2017 figures indicate a 13.6 percent increase in actual assessments over 2016 because of the reappraisal of all property within Bartlett. (New growth in property assessments is less than 2 percent over 2016.)

The budget covers the General Fund, Street Aid Fund, Solid Waste Fund, General Improvement Fund, Drug Enforcement Fund, DEA Enforcement Fund, Drainage Fund, Parks Improvement Fund, Bartlett City School Fund, Utility Fund, Debt Service Fund and Capital Improvements Fund Budgets.

The budget, including the Bartlett School Fund, is $153,624,298. The budget includes $73.5 million for the city school district. The Bartlett High School renovation project will require a separate bond issue of about $44 million.

Among other actions at the meeting, the board also: