Bolton’s Salutatorian: Madison McCall

Bolton High School’s salutatorian of the Class of 2017, Madison McCall, has pursued the school’s International Baccalaureate Diploma and is ranked fourth in the class of 426 students.

Her academic achievements include taking 13 IB courses, 3 advance placement (AP) courses, and 12 honors classes. She has scored high enough to earn college credit in AP psychology and AP history and is qualified for work on the college level. She scored a 30 on the ACT and is an academic leader in her school.

Her academic record qualified her for induction in the National Beta Club, National Honor Society and the National Spanish Honor Society. She traveled to Spain in the summer of 2016 to hone her skills and interest in Spanish language and culture.

She will be attending the University of Mississippi in Oxford as a legacy student, joining her two older brothers on campus.

Madison is a leader on campus for student activities. She led the Bolton Renaissance Group as they enhanced the campus before the start of the school year. She served as a mentor for incoming freshmen who were making the transition to high school. She also has been a student government representative every year at Bolton.

