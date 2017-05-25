SBA Valedictorian: Ray Wynne

Ray Wynne has had a successful high school career, with memberships in the National Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Rho Kappa History Honor Society and the National Latin Honor Society. He is an AP Scholar with Honors, a Magna Cum Laude Silver Medal and Summa Cum Laude Gold Medal recipient from the National Latin Test.

He has achieved highest averages in AP Psychology, Honors English II and Honor Physics. He placed second in the Tennessee Math Teachers Association Competition and is a member of the ACT 30 Plus Club.

He has achieved a score of 5 on three AP exams and is graduating with 11 AP courses and two dual enrollment courses. Ray is a gifted athlete, as well. He has been a member of the cross country, swim and water polo teams for four years. He has served as captain and has received MVP awards for all four teams and a 3-sport Iron Eagle award recipient. He led his water polo team to the State Championship in 2015 and was named State MVP for two years. He is a Best of the Preps athlete. Ray also is a Student Ambassador and a member of the Knowledge Bowl and Mock Trial teams.

Ray received offers of ROTC Scholarships from both the Navy and Air Force. He has been accepted to Columbia, Harvard, MIT, Princeton and Yale. He has decided to attend MIT on an Air Force ROTC Scholarship and plans have a double major in math and physics to one day become an astronaut.

He is one of 20 in the nation accepted for the National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) program sponsored by the US Department of State. He will go to Washington, D.C. in June for immersion and briefings and then head to Moldova for six weeks of intensive language training in Russian.

Ray is a product of Memphis Catholic Schools and came to SBA from St. Ann School in Bartlett. He is the son of Rosemary and Ray Wynne of Bartlett.