Bolton Co-Valedictorian: Raj Patel

Raj Patel is one of three co-valedictorians for Bolton High School’s Class of 2017, and he has pursued the International Baccalaureate Diploma. He has taken 13 IB classes, 13 honors classes and 3 advanced placement (AP) classes in pursuit of that diploma, all the while earning the 4.64 GPA that puts him at the top of the class.

He also has already qualified for college credit by scoring 5 on both the AP psychology and AP human geography test and 4 on AP U.S. history. He has scored a 34 on the ACT with a 36 in the science subtest.

He will attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and is interested in studying business and entrepreneurship.

Raj has shown himself to be a leader both on campus and in the community. He has been a mentor for incoming freshmen as they made the transition to high school. He is also on the leadership team for Links of Luv, a club that provides resources for families with chronically or critically ill children. He and another student are working on steps to turn it into a non-profit organization.

He offers friendship and social outlets for Bolton High School’s functional skills students through the Best Buddies Club. He also represents Bolton in the local and regional Knowledge Bowl competitions.

He has been recognized for membership in the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and Beta Club because of his outstanding academic record. He also has been elected president of the National Honor Society.

Raj is proud of his Indian culture and helps to host events that promote awareness and celebration of the Indian culture. He speaks Gujarti, a dialect of the Hindi language, and chose Spanish as his IB language. He has been able to bring a different perspective that enriches and enhances discussions in the theory of knowledge and other IB subjects.