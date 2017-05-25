Bolton Co-Valedictorian: Meagan Stevenson

Meagan Stevenson is one of three co-valedictorians for Bolton High School’s Class of 2017, and she has pursued the International Baccalaureate Diploma, the most rigorous academic program offered at Bolton High.

She and her two co-valedictorians ranked first in a class of 446, and Meagan has achieved this rank by taking all honors and advanced placement (AP) classes. She has completed AP classes in history, human geography and psychology and maintained an A average in each class. She also scored high enough to obtain college credit in all three classes with a 3 on the AP U.S. history, a 4 on the AP human geography and 4 on AP psychology.

She was chosen for the National Beta Club in recognition of her outstanding GPA of 4.68, and that also qualified her for membership in the National Honor Society.

Meagan received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy and is interested in studying political science.

Meagan has been a leader on the Bolton campus. Her peers chose her as class president for both her 9th- and 10th-grade years.

Her IB service project, Stomp Out Hunger 5K, focused on the global issue of hunger. She worked successfully with the Mid-South Food Bank and local government and school officials to initiate and organize a campaign that collected canned goods to provide more than 1,800 meals for families in 2016 and then surpassed that effort with the 2nd Stomp Out Hunger 5K in 2017 that resulted in 4,300 cans donated to the Mid-South Food Bank.

She represented Bolton on the Cross Country team the past two years and continued to be a part of the leadership of that program her senior year.

Meagan also has been immersed in her church’s youth program. She spent the past two years working with an Appalachian Service Project to restore and repair homes in impoverished areas. She also participates in the 30 Hours of Famine project to collect food for people who are facing chronic or emergency food shortages. She sings soprano in the choir at her church and has traveled to New York and Minneapolis with the youth choir.