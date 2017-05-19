TEMPLATES – AUTHOR BIOS

ALEXANDER, LAMAR

<strong>LAMAR ALEXANDER</strong> <em>(R-Tenn.) is the senior U.S. senator, former Tennessee governor and former U.S. Secretary of Education for 1991-1993. He chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) and also serves on the Committee on Appropriations, Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and the Committee on Rules and Administration. Alexander may be reached at his Washington, D.C., office at (202) 224-4944 or via his website contact page at <a href=”https://www.alexander.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/email”>alexander.senate.gov</a>.

BAHM, CAROLYN

<strong>CAROLYN BAHM</strong> <em>is the editor of</em> The Bartlett Express. <em>Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or via email to <a href=”mailto:carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com”>carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com</a>.</em>

HOLLAND, BILLY

<strong>DR. BILLY HOLLAND</strong> <em>lives in Central Kentucky with his wife Cheryl, where he is a Christian author and community chaplain. To learn about his free CD offer, visit <a href=”https://billyhollandministries.wordpress.com/”>billyhollandministries</a>.com.</em>

NORRIS, SEN. MARK

<strong>MARK NORRIS</strong> <em>is a state senator (R-Collierville) for Tennessee and Senate Majority Leader. He chairs the Senate Rules Committee and serves as second vice-chair for the Senate Calendar Committee. He is also a member of the Senate Ethics Committee; Finance, Ways and Means Committee; State and Local Government Committee; and Joint Pensions and Insurance Committee. He may be reached at (615) 741-1967 or via email to <a href=”mailto:sen.mark.norris@capitol.tn.gov”>sen.mark.norris@capitol.tn.gov</a>.</em>