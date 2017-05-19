Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


TEMPLATES – AUTHOR BIOS

ALEXANDER, LAMAR

<hr />

<strong>LAMAR ALEXANDER</strong> <em>(R-Tenn.) is the senior U.S. senator, former Tennessee governor and former U.S. Secretary of Education for 1991-1993. He chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) and also serves on the Committee on Appropriations, Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and the Committee on Rules and Administration. Alexander may be reached at his Washington, D.C., office at (202) 224-4944 or via his website contact page at <a href=”https://www.alexander.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/email”>alexander.senate.gov</a>.
</em>

BAHM, CAROLYN

<hr />

<strong>CAROLYN BAHM</strong> <em>is the editor of</em> The Bartlett Express. <em>Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or via email to <a href=”mailto:carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com”>carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com</a>.</em>

HOLLAND, BILLY

<hr />

<strong>DR. BILLY HOLLAND</strong> <em>lives in Central Kentucky with his wife Cheryl, where he is a Christian author and community chaplain. To learn about his free CD offer, visit <a href=”https://billyhollandministries.wordpress.com/”>billyhollandministries</a>.com.</em>

NORRIS, SEN. MARK

<hr />

<strong>MARK NORRIS</strong> <em>is a state senator (R-Collierville) for Tennessee and Senate Majority Leader. He chairs the Senate Rules Committee and serves as second vice-chair for the Senate Calendar Committee. He is also a member of the Senate Ethics Committee; Finance, Ways and Means Committee; State and Local Government Committee; and Joint Pensions and Insurance Committee. He may be reached at (615) 741-1967 or via email to <a href=”mailto:sen.mark.norris@capitol.tn.gov”>sen.mark.norris@capitol.tn.gov</a>.</em>

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

May 2017
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com