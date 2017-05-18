Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Unknown Arlington gambler holds $50K Powerball ticket

htp_bar_powerball_2011NASHVILLE— As the jackpot for Powerball rises, now at $228 million for Saturday, thousands of Tennessee players continue to win prizes in the game’s other prize levels. Wednesday night, there were 17,621 winning Powerball tickets in Tennessee, including one purchased in Arlington that is now worth $50,000.

No additional details about the winner are available until the prize is claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since Jan. 20, 2004, the lottery has raised more than $4 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants and scholarships, after-school programs and Tennessee Promise.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $11.3 billion in prizes, and lottery retailers have earned more than $1 billion in retailer commissions.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

May 2017
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com