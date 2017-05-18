Unknown Arlington gambler holds $50K Powerball ticket

NASHVILLE— As the jackpot for Powerball rises, now at $228 million for Saturday, thousands of Tennessee players continue to win prizes in the game’s other prize levels. Wednesday night, there were 17,621 winning Powerball tickets in Tennessee, including one purchased in Arlington that is now worth $50,000.

No additional details about the winner are available until the prize is claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since Jan. 20, 2004, the lottery has raised more than $4 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants and scholarships, after-school programs and Tennessee Promise.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $11.3 billion in prizes, and lottery retailers have earned more than $1 billion in retailer commissions.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.