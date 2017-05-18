St. George’s valedictorian: Graham Sisson

Graham Sisson is St. George’s 2017 valedictorian. He has a 5.06 grade-point average and scored a 35 on the ACT.

A St. George’s Scholar with distinction, Graham will graduate having completed 10 advanced placement classes and eight honors classes. He was also inducted into several honor societies including the Cum Laude Society and National Honor Society.

Graham was chosen by his peers as Head Prefect, the highest student leadership position at St. George’s.

He was captain of the cross country team, class leader for St. George’s Great Outdoors program, co-president of the Make-A-Wish Club, and a stand-out baseball star.

He applied for early decision and was accepted to Dartmouth College, where he will study business, international relations, and environmental studies this fall.

Graham is the son of Emry and Amy Sisson of Germantown.