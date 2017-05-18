St. Agnes valedictorian: Abby Heck

St. Agnes Academy Class of 2017 valedictorian, Abby Heck, distinguished herself as an outstanding scholar and athlete during her 13 years as a student at St. Agnes Academy.

In the fall, she will attend the University of Notre Dame, where she will play Division 1 golf on a full scholarship. She plans to study pre-med.

Abby earned recognition as a National Merit Commended Student and has earned AP Scholar honors. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica and Rho Kappa National Honor Society.

She is a four-year member of the Beta Club and served as president. She is a member of the STEM Club and Spanish Club and served as captain of the golf team. She also has volunteered as a math tutor.

An exceptional golfer, Abby began playing golf when she was only six years old. She competed as a member of the SAA Stars varsity golf team for five years and helped lead the STARS to state championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Abby won individual back-to-back state titles in 2014 and 2015. She was named a Commercial Appeal Best of the Preps Finalist for four years and named Golfer of the Year for two years.

Abby is also a decorated American Junior Golf Association player. Since 2014, she has four top-five finishes in AJGA events as well as six additional top-10 showings. Abby competed in the 2016 U.S. Girls Junior Championship, advancing to the Round of 64.

She was named to the American Junior Golf Association 2015 Junior All-Star Team and was the 2015 Bubba Conlee National Junior Champion.