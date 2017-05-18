Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Memphis University School’s Salutatorian: Ramiz Somjee

Ramiz Somjee

Ramiz Somjee’s academic accomplishments are matched by an equally impressive record of community service.

A National Merit Commended Student and AP Scholar with Distinction, Somjee has been on the Dean’s Scholar list the past four years and maintained a rigorous academic schedule, enrolling in six AP classes his junior year. While he is a high achiever in all subjects, his specific area of excellence is mathematics. The founder of the school’s Future Business Leaders of America club, Somjee is also a member of the National Honor Society, the Cum Laude Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the Latin Honor Society, and the History Honor Society. A scholar-athlete, he is a three-year letterman in wrestling who earned all-state and first-team honors in his bracket.

A recipient of the George Washington University Book Award, Somjee has served as an officer in the Government Club and participated in leadership roles in Model UN and Youth in Government. He also attended the Tennessee Governor’s School for International Studies.

Alongside these academic and athletic achievements is an extensive list of service experiences that have benefited both his classmates and the larger community. A regular participant in the school’s Civic Service Organization, Somjee has served as a peer tutor, an Owl Camp counselor, and a mentor for the school’s Heartbeat drug and alcohol prevention program. In his religious community, Memphis Jamatkhana, he teaches younger students. He has also participated in two summer leadership conferences through Bridge Builders.

Somjee joined forces with a classmate last summer to create a two-week tutoring program in the Binghamton neighborhood, which continued this school year at Balmoral Elementary. He and his classmate hope to develop a tutoring software program in the future.

Somjee will attend Rhodes College and is the recipient of the Clarence Day Scholarship. He is the son of Nilofer and Arif Somjee of Collierville.

