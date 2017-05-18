Bartlett valedictorian: Seth Xavier Allen

Bartlett High School’s Valedictorian for the Class of 2017 is Seth Xavier Allen. Seth currently holds a 4.6023 weighted grade point average, excelling in Honors and Advanced Placement coursework throughout his high school career. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the school’s CANstruction team. Seth was awarded All Region/All Metro honors for football in 2015 and is bilingual in Spanish, having lived in Mexico for seven years. He frequently volunteers with his church and as a camp counselor after school for elementary school children. Seth is interested in International Studies and was one of 60 students to be chosen for the Tennessee Governor’s School for International Studies during the summer of 2016.

After being accepted to the United States Military Academy, The University of Memphis, and The University of Mississippi, Seth has chosen to attend the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado following graduation.