Bartlett salutatorian: Jennifer Tat

Jennifer Tat is Bartlett High School’s Salutatorian for the Class of 2017. Jennifer has challenged herself with honors and advanced placement (AP) coursework, earning a 4.5288 cumulative weighted grade point average.

Her academic achievements have led to recognition in the 30+ ACT Club, as well as the BHS Honor Roll. She is a member of the Beta Club, serving as vice-president, and Mu Alpha Theta, serving as secretary. Jennifer is also a member of the National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society, and she has served as President of the Student Council.

Additionally, Jennifer is involved with Bartlett High’s choir and theater groups and the baseball team’s Diamond Girls. She frequently gives her time to her church, volunteering with the youth choir and various summer programs, as well as the St. Jude Marathon, Bartlett High School blood drive and the Vietnamese Eucharistic Youth Group as a leader for her age division.

Jennifer has chosen to attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville for her post-secondary education.