Arlington High School Class of 2017
- Valedictorian, Andrew Ma
- Salutatorian, Hoang-Viet Tran
Arlington High School’s Class of 2017 has announced the nearly 500 graduating members of the Class of 2017:
Ibssa Idris Abdo, Tial Mohamed Abdullah, Mason Gregory Adams, Jackson Wade Adkins, Abigail Rose Aguilar, Arellano Saul Aguilar, Peyton Albert Allen, Hunter Gavin Allison, Aseel Alqirem, Julian Nathaniel Andrews, Dakota Fitzgerald Applewhite, Devon Nicole Arbelaez, Madison Noel Asbury, Scarlett Jade Austin, Christian Jesus Avalos, Maximiliano Aziz Azcarate, Daniel Bach, Alexander Christian Backer, Braedan Todd Badgley, Allissa Cameron Baggett, Jackson Cade Bailey, Tyler Matthew Baker, Rahm Jai Bakshi, Kali Elizabeth Barcafer, Bailey Ryan Barnhill, Jacob Wyatt Bartley, Brandon Aaron Bass, Grace Alice Bates, Austin James Baudoin, Blake Julius Beasley, Nicholas Todd Behymer, Stephanie Nicole Bennett, Christian LaShay Benson, Alexander Thomas Berg, Madison Lynette Berry, Chase Adam Berthelson, Steven Thomas Bethany, Anna Elise Bishop, Sebastian Aaron Blanchard, Ryan Patrick Boatright, Dalton Clayton Bonds, Carly Blake Boros, Sean Locke Borwick, Lyndsey Kate Bouvé, Brice Xavier Bowles, Landon Jared Bradford, Whitney Marie Bradford, Omri Nathaniel Brantley, Cameron Austin Brock, Elizabeth Marcelle Browder, Kirstin Danielle Brower, Madison Nicole Brown, Andre Christian Bucks, Travis Michael Buford, Peyton Olivia Burdick, Matthew Allen Burgess, Elijah Len Burks, Kevin Dewayne Burks, Jada Alexis Burney, Emilee Kate Burton, Faith Glynn Butler, Cody Austin Byrum, Jasmyn Symone Caldwell, MacKenzie Danielle Calhoun, Evan Darshun Cantrel, Kaitlyn Nicole Carey, Grace Olivia Carlino, Blake Thomas Carlisle, Sarah Ann Carmack, Seth Stephen Carmack, Amy Grace Carroll, LaDarrius Devonte Carruthers, Jared Glynn Carter, Reagan Grace Carter, Noah Colin Cathion, Justin Jermaine Cayson, Tyler Andrew Celosky, Jamarius Levon Chambers, Makayla Marie Charnes, Graham Scott Church, Alicia Genae Clark, Benjamin Tucker Clark, Catera Leshai Clark, Hailey Erin Clausel, Taylor Marie Clay, Taylor Elise Cochran, Decorien Michael Coleman, Scott Andrew Coontz, Mark Williams Copenhaver, Lacey Ann Corbitt, Luke Harrison Corder, Thomas Michael Cornelius, Macy Lynn Crawford, Rachel Ann Crawford, Courtney Elizabeth Crouse, Victor Alberto Cualca, Bailey Scott Cummings, Mckenzie Blake Curtis, Blake Edward Dallas, Barrett Tyler Daniels, Hannah Sage Davey, Ashley Valencia Davis, Zachary Louis Day, Talia Eden De Lassus, Nicholas Craig Delos Santos, Landen Bach Diep, Morgan Lynn Dillon, Harrison Gerald Dinius, Bryce Adrian Dodson, Kayla Diane Donahue, Jack Thomas Donnelly, Kylan Dewayne Dotson, Riley Isabella Doty, Harleigh Peyton Doyle, Mekhi Lewis Draine, Chandler Reese Durham, Jacob Wyatt Dylan Dukes, Oksana Abigail Durkee, Maria Elecia Echols, Adrian Jerold Sanchez Edelo, Parker Franklin Eidson, William Logan Erickson, Nathan Jonah Erwin, Sarah Elizabeth Etters, Rachel Carrington Evans, Ethan Christopher Evers, Riley Ann Farnsworth, Paul Michael Fava, Darion Marie Field, Brennan Alexander Fields, Kameron Douglas Fisher, Meagan Nicole Fletcher, Peyton Wayne Foos, Morgan Nicole Ford, Remy Simone Ford, Nicholas Carter Fortner, Reagan McKenzie Foster, Tavarious Montrell Foster, Emma Katherine Fox, Michele Niyensha Freeman, Tayler Nicole Frost, Brinley Michelle Gabrielson, Maria Mercedes Garcia Martinez, Laura Elaine Gargus, Joseph Zachary Gary, Jalen Anthony Gaskins, Tyler Jackson Gentry, Jazmin Breona Gibbs, Austin Blaine Gilliland, Leighton Joseph Gillin-Tapp, Keith Alexander Goad, Savannah Grace Godbold, Madison Skye Goines, Margaret Faith Goldsby, Nakia Danielle Grandberry, Zachary McClellan Gresham, Tamara Lashunda Griffin, Beau Dillon Griggs, Jason Robert Grose, Lauren Michelle Guizlo, Rebecca Christine Gunter, Sarah Elizabeth Guyer, Kiersten Adisson Hackney, Dystanie Denise Hall, Kasey Michelle Faith Hall, Courtney Marie Hamilton, Lauren Elizabeth Hamilton, Hailey Lauren Hammonds, Monty Johnathan Hardin, Taylor Rhenea Hardin, Kenneth Izaya Hardy, Javian Derrell Harper, Raven Simone Harris, Christopher Davis Hartley, Karlie Brook Hartsfield, Caragan Nichole Harville, Michael Clint Hawkins, Veroniqué Tatiana Hawkins, Xavier Alexander Hayes, Taylor Alexandria Heaston, Madison Lauren Helvie, BriAnna Catherine Hendricks, Jacob Alan Henry, Arin James Hepburn, Rebecca Lynn Hicks, Joshua David Higdon, Parker Douglas Higdon, Ashton Christopher Hill, Austin Tate Hill, Carmen Denise Hill, Haley Danielle Hill, Kortney Alexis Hill, Shelby Addison Holland, Madison Renee Holley, Kelsey Herron Hollingshed, LaTia Marie Hoof, Cole Ray Hopper, Franklin DeShun Houston, Miranda Houston, Kristen Danielle Howard, James Ryan Hubbert, Kierra Nicole Huff, Grace Lynlee Hughes, Noah Christian Hulley, Laquinta Bernice Hunt, Kyler Blake Hurt, Parker Jeffrey Hutchens, Sarah Rose Hutzel, Joon Ha Hwang, Blanca Estella Ibarra, Nicholas Charles Ilari, Hank Aaron Irby, Kyle Andrew Irvan, Koriun Deontae Ivory, Enrique De Jesus Izaguirre, Autumn Danielle Jackson, Ava Taliah Jackson, Christopher Wayne Jackson, Jordan Dewayne Jackson, Timothy Shray Jackson, Emily Irene James, Victoria Kaitlyn James, Jacob Tyler Jeans, Jamie Camille Jefferson, Genesis Alana Jenkins, Justin Tatum Jenkins, Lauren Olivia Jenkins, Aletta Marie Jensen, Mohammad Jodah, Cayce RiShawn Johnson, Jaydon Rolend Johnson, Lane Michael Johnson, Michael Guyton Johnson, Noah Christian Johnson, Reagan Lynne Johnson, Sarah Mattie Johnson, Ashley Elise Jones, Autumn Nichole Jones, Carmen Yolanda Jones, Courtney Elizabeth Jones, Curtis Leonard Jones, Jalen Nicholas Jones, Rashaad Kenneth Jones, Victoria Eden Jones, Christopher Robert Kaler, Gabrielle Skye Keith, Keri Ashton Keller, Stephen Brawner Kelley, Sarah Denise Kellon, Lora Justine Kelly, Samuel Christian Kelly, Tess Alexandra Kelly, Kaylee-Grace Marie Kemp, Haylee Brooke Kinard, LaQuarius Tyshemere King, Abigail Jo Ann Kirk, Bailey Joanna Klein, Simon Christian Knauss, Blaze Allon Knight, Jacob Francis Knight, Karlee Brienne Knight, Korey Joseph Monroe Knighton, Carlos Emanuel La Cruz Velasquez, Whitney Brooke Landers, John Kenneth Landis, Tayler Jordan Landry, Shelbie Tate Langston, Leah Elizabeth Latimer, Jackson Edward Laurie, Michael Giang Le, Tyler Mekhi Leavy, Kendall Ellen Lee, Arden Sarah Leichner, Sophia Elvira Lemus, Taylor DeShelle Levy, Brianna Lee Lewis, Jessie Sam-Yi Li, Thomas Chance Linebaugh, Noah David Linnell, Dustin Albert Looker, Erin Camille Love, Gabrielle Michal Love, David Alejandro Lujan Flores, Molly Lauren Lukas, Andrew Ma, Zachary Seth Macdonald, Maris Catherine Maddox, Madison Lee Magowan, Diem Vu Hong Mai, Dominique LaTisha Malone, Juan Tyrique Malone, McKenzie Claire Malone, Savannah Nicole Manley, Taylor Brooke Manley, Sarah Elizabeth Mansfield, Alexis Nicole Martin, Lane Joseph Martin, Majesty Amour Mason, Kaitlyn Paige Massey, Randal Keith Mattix, Brittney Nichole Maxey, Justin Dion Maxwell, Kenneth Caleb McBride, Garrett Cole McCall, Bruce Clair McCombs, Kaylan Brooke McDowell, Jillian Kate McEwen, Jordan Alexis McKee, Holland Christopher McMinn, Jacob Ryan McNeely, Andrew James Meadors, Braedon Reese Melton, Adam Randall Merritt II, Mason Garrett Mescher, Anna Katherine Metaxas, Johnathan DeShun Metcalf, Shayla Patrice Middleton, Madison Bivens Midyett, Austin Harmon Miller, John Bernard Miller, Kristen Makenzie Miller, Noah Alan Miller, Callie René Misenheimer, Jacobe Elijah Mitchell, Mason Charles Mitchell, Mitchell Lee Monday, Aaron Joseph Moore, Tierney Angeliese Moore, Victoria Monaye Moore, Logan Royce Morgan, Mallory Sarah Morris, Machaela Nicole Moseley, Gatlin Andrew Murray, Sena Murray, Markeece Lamone Murriel, Katlynn Shelby Nance, Mason Paige Nance, Michael Timothy Nash, Lauren Rebecca Neely, Dylan Timothy Nelson, Morgan Alyce Nelson, Christopher Mark Neri, Elisabel Perez Nguyen, Hunter James Nielsen, Nicolet Nadine Nolan, Taylor Rae Nolen, Meredith Kay Norton, Thomas Elijah Norton, Andrew Scott Nuthak, Haley Nichole O’Donnell, Riley Ann O’Mearns, Autumn Mikalah O’Neal, Audrey Rose O’Neill, Monique Ariana Oliver, Justin William Osborne, Eric Nathaniel Palmer, Kayla Rachelle Panaia, Matthew Dylan Parish, Brandon JaJuan Parker, Michael Alec Parker, Jami Nicole Parnell, Addison Stone Pate, Charmy Harshad Patel, Luke Stephen Patterson, Caroline Joy Pendergrass, Steven Tyler Perry, Taylor Lynn Peterman, Jessica Quynh Pham, Delaney Anne Phillips, Hailey Renee Pleasants, Sydni Antoinette Ponds, Paige Lawren Porter, Greysen Gregory Pounders, Logan Hunter Pounders, Bryce Lee Powell, Elizabeth Alexandria Pratt, Ryan Darron Purifoy, Zachary Travis Pyron, Tyronica Shankia Randle, Abhishek Ravi, Ryan Lee Redman, Ebony LeShun Reed, Cobie Tate Reeder, Robert Brent Renfrow, Rachel Keely Rinehart, Valeria Torres Rivera, Alan Todd Roaten II, Asia Moné Robertson, Emily Belle Robinson, Sierra Nicole Robinson, Benjamin Ryan Rodgers, Jennifer Ann Rogers, Kyle Peyton Rossiter, Kristin Michelle Rowell, Cameron Lee Rozell, Clayton James Rudolph, Beck Myers Rutland, Weston Reeves Rutland, Adrienne Nicole Sanders, Brittany Amber Sapp, Christopher Lee Saulsberry, Juliet Simone Schmidt, Brandon Neal Schnetzler, Amilya Monet Schultz, Kristen Brooke Scoggins, Kamryn Michelle Scudder, Dylan Cole Sedgwick, Jared Michael Shannon, Logan Elaine Shaw, Taylor Nicole Shive, Paul Alexander Sholder, Boston William Simmons, Alexandra Nicole Sims, Micah Lamar Grayson Sims, Michelle Sivorn Siv, Alaina Leona Skidmore, Alexus Monique Small, Austin Taylor Smith, De’Marius Tre’Von Smith, Reagan Kristine Smith, Stephen Carl Sohns, Kyatt Gage Spessert, Madeline Grace Sterling, Gillian Claire Stewart, Jessie Grace Stewart, Bailey Maxwell Strangfeld, Robert Kelly Straub, Brooke Elizabeth Swain, Daniel Michael Swatley, Anthony Tyler Taitano, Selena Tan, Vicki Tang, Christopher DeShun Jennings Taylor, Kennedy Senai Taylor, Ryan Christopher Taylor, Aaron Christian Tennyson, Tennyson Lee Thomas, Ashley Elizabeth Thomson, Rachel Elizabeth Thrasher, Jada Danielle Tillman, Amber Rene’ Toler, Valeria Torres, Hannah Leanne Toups, Hoang-Viet Doan Tran, Catera Shardai Travis, April Nicole Tribo, Jacob Michael Trim, Madison Faith Lee Turnipseed, James Cruz Van Ostran, Zachary Ryan VanBlaricom, Kaigann Marie Vargo, Sheridan Rachel Vasquez, Taylor Ann Vescovi, Houston Andrew Vinson, Lydia Leigh Wainwright, Hannah Marie Wales, Harrison Grant Walker, Chandler Drew Wallace, Mario Treveno Waller Jr., Christopher Bailey Shaun Walls, Patrick Christer Wander, Hunter Lammey Ward, Megan Victoria Ward, Ethan Jeffrey Watson, Lauren Elizabeth Watson, Noah Hayden Whitaker, Sarah Marie Whitcomb, Jamaal Edwin White, Trevor Charles White, Madison Taylor Whitworth, Conner Douglas Wilbanks, Ashton Elise Wildmann, Kristen Alexandrea Williams, Lindsay Marie Williams, Logan Chandler Garrett Williams, Christopher Jewell Wilson, Austin Nicolas Wingard, Madelyn Grace Winstead, Thomas Luke Wiseman, Courtney Danielle Wolfe, Stephanie Alejandra Wolterding, Allison Marie Wood, Alyssa Blair Wood, Kristen Alyse Woods, Madison Marie Woods, Robert Zackary Wynne, Xin Yu Xue, Bryan Matthew Yi, Erin Nicole Yonak, Erin Grace Young, Ronald Avery Young and Thomas Andrew da Silva Zeigler.
[…] AHS Class of 2017 […]
[…] AHS Class of 2017 […]