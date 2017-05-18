AHS valedictorian: Andrew Ma

Arlington High School’s valedictorian of the Class of 2017, Andrew Ma, will be attending the University of Alabama in Huntsville and will major in computer engineering. Andrew was a National Merit Finalist and an AP Scholar with Distinction.

He achieved a score of 35 on the ACT and a 1540 on the SAT, and he attended the Tennessee School for the Sciences in 2015. He achieved a perfect score on the National Latin Exam in 2013 and was Gold in 2013 and Summa Cum Laude in 2014. Andrew also served as the treasurer of the National Latin Honor Society (2015-16) and was treasurer of the Science National Honor Society (2016-17).

He played violin for the All-West Tennessee Orchestra in 2012 and 2013. His honor societies, clubs and team participation included the AHS Swim Team (2013-14 and 2015-17), Science National Honor Society (2015-17), National Honor Society (2015-17), National Beta Club (2013-17), National Latin Honor Society (2013-16), Mu Alpha Theta (2015–17), Science Olympiad (2015–16) and Key Club (2015–17).

His interests include new technologies and inventions, video editing and Photoshop, programming and tutoring.