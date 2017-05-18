AHS salutatorian: Hoang-Viet Tran

Hoang-Viet Tran will graduate Arlington High School as the Class of 2017’s salutatorian and an AP Scholar with honors. He will attend Rhodes College in the fall with his full tuition paid as a Bonner Scholar. His major will be in biology on the pre-med track.

He scored 33 on the ACT, and his accomplishments included National Merit Commended and Coca-Cola Scholar Semifinalist.

He served as vice president of the Beta Club, Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) and Mu Alpha Theta (National Math Honor Society), and he also and served as a CHANGE Intern at Bridge Builders.

In addition, he was a member of the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National Science Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.

His interests include playing piano, running track and field and running cross-country.