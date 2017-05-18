Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


AHS salutatorian: Hoang-Viet Tran

Hoang-Viet Tran

Hoang-Viet Tran

Hoang-Viet Tran will graduate Arlington High School as the Class of 2017’s salutatorian and an AP Scholar with honors. He will attend Rhodes College in the fall with his full tuition paid as a Bonner Scholar. His major will be in biology on the pre-med track.

He scored 33 on the ACT, and his accomplishments included National Merit Commended and Coca-Cola Scholar Semifinalist.

He served as vice president of the Beta Club, Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) and Mu Alpha Theta (National Math Honor Society), and he also and served as a CHANGE Intern at Bridge Builders.

In addition, he was a member of the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National Science Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.

His interests include playing piano, running track and field and running cross-country.

One Response so far.

  1. Arlington High School Class of 2017 - Bartlett ExpressBartlett Express says:
    May 23, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    […] Salutatorian, Hoang-Viet Tran […]

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

May 2017
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com