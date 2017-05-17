Runaway diabetic teen returns home

A diabetic teen who went missing in Bartlett last Wednesday is now safe at home.

Cincere Wray, 14, returned home around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, after law enforcement officers had spent a day looking for him. Earle Farrell, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said today that the youth had spent the day holed up in a vacant house nearby.

Although Wray was only back for a couple of hours that morning before skipping out once again, his mother confirms that he is once again safely at home.

Members of the public have speculated that a drive-by shooting without injuries this week was related to the teen, but Farrell said that is not true, although it was in his neighborhood. The shooting was Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil on Northwood Hills Drive near Raleigh.

Wray, a resident of the Northwood Hills neighborhood, is insulin dependent. When he initially disappeared, his family and authorities were concerned he could go into diabetic shock if he did not receive his medicine.