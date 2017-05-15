Bartlett family faces armed robbers in driveway

Two armed robbers held up a woman and her son in their Bartlett driveway on Monday morning.

The Bartlett Police Department reported that the crime began around 7:30 a.m. The woman and her son, a juvenile, were loading her truck with items in her driveway when they noticed an unknown silver or gray Nissan vehicle (unknown model) stopping next to the woman.

One suspect ran up to her and entered her vehicle from the driver’s door. A second suspect, the driver of the Nissan, got out and pointed a black handgun at her and told her not to look at him and not to move. There may have been a third person in the vehicle, but no description is available.

They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim’s purse and wallet containing cash and credit cards.

The first suspect was a male, around age 35-40, of medium build. He wore a black mask, a black hoodie, black pants and gloves. The second suspect was a Hispanic male, around age 35-40, estimated at 5 foot 8 inches or 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing about 160-170 lbs. The second man had salt-and-pepper facial hair and wore large dark sunglasses and a dark ballcap.

The Nissan is a four-door vehicle with a partial tag of 741, 746 or 747Z.

Anyone having any information please contact Det. Kane (901) 385-5529 ext 2103 or Det. Allen (901) 385-5529, Ext. 2108.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or via email to carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.