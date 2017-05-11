Soccer standout signs with Lincoln

Briarcrest senior Taegan Allen of Lakeland signed her National Letter of Intent to play college soccer at Lincoln Memorial University.

After transferring and sitting out most of her sophomore year, Allen had an immediate impact in the 2014 TSSAA State Semifinal game when she assisted both Briarcrest goals against defending State Champion Father Ryan. While the Lady Saints fell short in 2014, the team returned to the State Tournament determined to win it in 2015. Once again, Taegan’s game time heroics played in to the 2015 Lady Saints State Championship. In the 2015 State Championship Game against Baylor, Allen scored the first goal of the game on a perfectly placed free kick. The game winner, a Brittany Hatmaker header, came off an Allen corner kick.

In her senior year with Briarcrest, Allen transitioned into the Offensive Center Mid position and became one of the keys in running Briarcrest’s offense. She was instrumental in Briarcrest’s return the TSSAA State Tournament.

Head Coach Alexis Heinz compliments Taegan as someone who is more than just her athletic abilities and soccer accomplishments. “Taegan is someone that continually impresses me. She’s smart, an outstanding soccer player, and an incredible artist. Taegan is fiercely loyal to her friends, family, and teammates. She isn’t afraid of what others think and lives for competition. She is not easily intimidated. She is willing to confront. She is willing to take risks. Taegan believes that she can accomplish anything. She sets goals, dreams, and fights head on to achieve them. I love that the most about her. We will miss her, but look forward to the success that she will achieve at LMU.”

Allen has played club soccer with the Collierville 99 Lady Lobos Premier Team for the past four years, was named to the 2016 Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Team and participated in the Tennessee Soccer Olympic Development Program for five years. In 2015, Allen was a key component to her club team’s success in qualifying for the Tennessee State Cup, the Region III Championships and their 5th Place finish at the USYS National Championships.