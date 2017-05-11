Education briefs for May 11, 2017

Briarcrest High School announces Who’s Who

Briarcrest High School Who’s Who is selected by faculty members based on scholarship, character, leadership, service to school and community. Congratulations to the following 2017 honorees.

9th grade: Alli Clarkson and Carrington Kelsey.

10th grade: Kate Basse, Rachel Sullivan, Jack Kruse and Jake Purkey.

11th grade: Lilac Ding, Emily Irigoyen, Ally Willoughby, Miller Riggs, Jackson Sepko and Matt Stuart.

12th grade: Grace Bosworth, Megan Cheng, Kaitlin Echols, KK Mohler, James Basse, Josiah Fahhoum, Andrew Pierce and Parker Sherrill.

ECS hires new middle school principal

Evangelical Christian School has announced the hiring of Ben Burgess as its new head of Middle School at its Shelby Farms campus in Cordova.

Since 2009, Burgess has served in various capacities as both a member of the faculty and administration at The Westminster School at Oak Mountain in Birmingham, Alabama. There, he currently serves as the dean of students for grades six through 12, head of the House System, head of the Bible department and teaches Old Testament Survey and Systematic Theology.

“Ben is a culture builder with keen insight into developing curiosity for middle schoolers,” said Dr. Dan Peterson, head of school at ECS. “His leadership style is relational, and he seeks to walk behind, beside, and ahead of those he leads.”

Burgess received a B.S. in Bible and Youth Ministry from Columbia International University in Columbia, South Carolina, and has completed several hours toward a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies.

Burgess and his wife, Cally, will relocate to Memphis from Birmingham with their three daughters, Anna Grace (6), Hope (3), and Molly (15 months).

Since 1965, Evangelical Christian School has been a discipleship-based private school in the Memphis area. Named an ACSI Exemplary School, ECS aims to provide the Christian family a Christ-centered, biblically directed education that challenges students to know the Lord Jesus Christ and to develop the vision and practice of excellence in academics, character, leadership and service to others. ECS currently serves students in pre-K through 12th grade on two campuses — the Lower School campus in Germantown and the Upper and Middle School campus in Cordova. Approximately 7 percent of its students are Bartlett residents. To learn more about ECS, visit ecseagles.com.