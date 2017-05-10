Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

BREAKING: Diabetic teen missing in Bartlett

Cincere Wray - missing 14-year-old

Cincere Wray

A diabetic teen has gone missing in Bartlett, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is urgently asking community members to be on the watch for him.

The youth, Cincere Wray, is a black male, 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 180 lbs. He was last seen in a light turquoise jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes with a lime-green backpack. He is insulin dependent, and his family and authorities are concerned he could go into diabetic shock if he doesn’t receive his medicine.

People who see him are urged to call the SCSO.

Earle Farrell, SCSO public information officer, said they have set up a command post in the parking lot of Charity Christian Community Church at 4348 Coleman Road (Raleigh-Millington & Egypt Central), Memphis.

Wray is a resident of the Northwood Hills neighborhood. He was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.

