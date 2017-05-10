BREAKING: BPD names suspect in liquor store robbery

[Editor’s note: Updated at 4:15 p.m. May 10 with a list of eight recent liquor store robberies and a description of the suspect.]

A suspect killed in an attempted liquor store robbery in Memphis Saturday may be responsible for a holdup at a Bartlett liquor store.

Capt. Tina Schaber of the Bartlett Police Department said Wednesday that Louis Ray, 46, of Memphis is suspected in robbing Bartlett Wind and Spirits on Summer Road on April 11.

Ray died when the owner of the I-40 Liquor Store (at 6153 Macon Road, Memphis) reportedly shot and killed him during an attempted armed robbery around 11 p.m. on May 6. The wounded Ray was taken to the Regional Medical Center and later died.

The Memphis FBI Field Office is also investigating a string of eight Memphis/Shelby County liquor store robberies (including the one in Bartlett) with similar characteristics. The Bartlett Express has requested more information and will update this story when an FBI spokesman responds.

The Memphis FBI Field Office is seeking information on an individual who is believed to have robbed eight stores in the Memphis area. A spokesman declined to comment when asked if Ray is a suspect in those robberies.

The FBI is offering up to $5,000 as a reward for information that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment in those incidents. Those with information should contact Memphis FBI at (901) 747-4300. The robberies are as follows:

March 29: Budget Liquor Store, 4910 Summer Ave., Memphis

April 11: Bartlett Wine and Spirits, 6841 Bartlett Ave., Bartlett

April 13: Wayne’s Wine and Liquor, 8485 U.S. 64, Memphis

April 22: Frugal Freddie’s, 2096 Covington Pike, Memphis

April 26: Leno’s Liquor, 5933 Summer Ave., Memphis

April 26: Stage Road Gas N Grocery Mart, 7245 Hwy 64, Memphis

April 29: Whiskers Wine and Spirits, 1323 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova

May 3: Midtown Wine and Spirits, 2541 Poplar Ave., Memphis

In each of the above robberies, the suspect followed a similar routine. The suspect entered the business, pointed a pistol at the victims and demanded the money from the register. After obtaining the money, the suspect told the victims to get on the ground before fleeing the store.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 30-35 years old, approximately 6’0”, 160 pounds, and always wears a black ski mask.

During the Budget Liquor Store robbery, surveillance photos show the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with yellow or gold writing across the chest. During the Leno’s Liquor robbery, surveillance photos and video show the suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with an “R” on the front upper left side.

The suspect is armed and believed to be dangerous.