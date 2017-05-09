BREAKING: Former Bartlett resident won’t be charged in fatal Amtrak crash

Philadelphia prosecutors announced today that the speeding Amtrak engineer behind a May 12, 2015, derailment will not be charged in the accident that killed eight people and injured about 200 others, many of them seriously.

The engineer, Brandon Bostian, is a 2001 Bartlett High School graduate.

A statement from the District Attorney’s Office said that Bostian caused the derailment by operating the train far beyond the speed limit at the Frankford Junction in Pennsylvania. (Other media reports have cited the train’s speed was 106 mph in a 50 mph curve.)

But there is no evidence to show that Bostian acted with criminal intent or knowledge under Pennsylvania law, according to the D.A.’s office, and there is not enough to evidence to prove beyond a reasonable dougt that he acted with criminal recklessness.

The conclusion came after an extensive investigation: Two senior members of the Homicide Unit worked closely with Philadelphia Police and Amtrak officials, including experienced train engineers. Both Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) consulted with officials of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and thoroughly reviewed the NTSB report. They rode in the cab of a train along the route leading to the scene of the derailment. The team reviewed the audio tapes of what the engineer said and heard before the derailment, and reviewed the engineer’s cell phone, cell phone records, and cell site data. Finally, the two senior Homicide ADAs consulted with experts in train operation.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor.