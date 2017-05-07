Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

SBA bands earn 21 medals

SBA's fifth-grade band

SBA's fifth-grade band

Students in the St. Ann Catholic School Bartlett Band participated in the Solo and Ensemble Festival at Elmore Park Middle School recently. Band members performed in front of a judge with an opportunity to earn a medal, blue medal for a superior rating, a red medal for an excellent rating. Other ratings include good, fair, and poor.

St. Ann Students were awarded with a total of 17 blue medals, three red medals and one good rating. Band Director John Baum prepared the students for this event.

SBA's sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade band.

SBA's sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade band.

 

