SBA bands earn 21 medals

Students in the St. Ann Catholic School Bartlett Band participated in the Solo and Ensemble Festival at Elmore Park Middle School recently. Band members performed in front of a judge with an opportunity to earn a medal, blue medal for a superior rating, a red medal for an excellent rating. Other ratings include good, fair, and poor.

St. Ann Students were awarded with a total of 17 blue medals, three red medals and one good rating. Band Director John Baum prepared the students for this event.