Harmony Church marks 5 years

Harmony Church celebrates 5-year anniversary Harmony Church of Bartlett celebrated its five-year anniversary earlier this month and hosted a community concert featuring local favorites, the Beverly Brothers. They provided music and lyrics from a variety of styles of music, which brought back many memories of the past, including '50s and '60s music, Pop, Rock, Country and Gospel. Everyone joined in on two gospel favorites "I Saw the Light" and "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," as well as the chorus of other favorites. This was a Harmony Church of Bartlett community outreach program, and organizers said they were rewarded with great attendance. For details on future events at Harmony Church of Bartlett, visit harmomychurchofbartlett.com.

