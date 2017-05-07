Collegiate Corner for April 27, 2017

Students initiated into Phi Kappa Phi

The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at the University of Memphis. Arlington students include Mychael Johnson, Christina Tuznik, Raven Davis, Cole Harrell and Matthew Kossan. Bartlett students include Brooke McGhee, Breanna Pollet, Hunter Kissinger and Aaron Clifft. Lakeland students include Colleen Fontana, Vivian Bach, Annie Cunningham and Katyra Martin.

Thomas McFann of Arlington and Bailey Brewer of Bartlett were recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi at The University of Mississippi.

Regan Murray of Lakeland was initiated into the society at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

These high performers are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC) also recently inducted Chelsea Melton of Bartlett into the Alpha Epsilon Alpha (AEA) chapter of PTK.

The Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration at Harding University in Searcy, Ark., recently inducted two local students into the Delta Mu Delta business honor society. They include Meagan Hoard, majoring in marketing, and Emily Rowsey, majoring in accounting.

Invitations are extended to students who have a proven track record of working hard to achieve academic excellence and who showcase the knowledge and drive necessary to be successful in business.